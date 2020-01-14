|
|
Jeanette Courtright
Binghamton - Jeanette Boughton Hickox Courtright of Binghamton, NY went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Burton Hickox in December 1977, and her second husband, Donald Courtright in August 2014. Jeanette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Joe De Angelo, grandchildren, Thomas De Angelo, Michael (Jacqueline) De Angelo, Laura (Anthony) Melville, and great-grandchildren Olivia, Marcus and Emma Melville. She is also survived by step-sons, Douglas Courtright, and Philip (Karrie) Courtright, step-grandchildren Amy (Kevin) Cannon, and Stacy (Jon) Mocarski, and step-great grandchildren Alyse, Nathan, Elayna, Megan and Danica. Jeanette is also survived by sister-in-law Jean Boughton, and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette graduated from Chenango Forks High School at 16 and moved on her own to Binghamton. She immediately got a job at Parlor City Box Company where she met her first husband, Burt. She was an employee of the Binghamton City School District for 17 years, retiring in 1985, and a long time member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. During her later years, she enjoyed her winters in Florida and time spent with family at Bethany Beach, Delaware and Beaver Lake, Windsor, NY. She was an avid New York Yankee fan whose all time favorite player was Derek Jeter. She finally got to see him play on her 80th birthday which was a highlight of her life! Jeanette always had a positive outlook on life, a smile on her face and a good word to say about everyone. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 9:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00-6:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Memorial Fund of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 83 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905, or the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton NY 13903. Jeanette's family would also like to thank the staff of Elizabeth Church Manor for the extraordinary care and love shown to her over the past two years. You became her new friends and she loved it there.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020