Jeanette D. Ferguson, 87, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mrs. Ferguson was prececeased by her parents, Joel and Dorothy Talcott; her husband, David Ferguson; son, Keith Ferguson; brother, Douglas Talcott. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Chris Hagquist; two grandchildren, Travis and Taylor Hagquist; two brothers and sister-in-law, Donald and Renee Talcott, Charles "Chuck" Talcott; sister, Rosalind "Rosie" Harvey; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeanette was a member of the Gospel Chapel, she enjoyed photography, painting, baking and gardening. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 and 1:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, NY. For those unable to attend the services, services will be life streamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. Please note: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed at the graveside services. Condolences may be made to Jeanette's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




