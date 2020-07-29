1/1
Jeanette Delvillano
Jeanette Delvillano

Binghamton -

Jeanette Agnes Leinaala (Hauki) Delvillano, 85, passed away on July, 27th, 2020. Jeanette was born in Lahaina, Maui and spent much of her young life in Wahiawa, Hawaii where she met and married the love of her life, Salvatore Delvillano, during his time in the armed forces and moved with him to Binghamton, NY where she spent the remainder of her years. She is predeceased by her parents William and Alexandra Hauki; her infant sister, Elizabeth Hauki; her infant brother, William Hauki, Jr.; and recently her brother David (Boy) Hauki all of Wahiawa, Hawaii. She is survived by her loving husband Salvatore Delvillano; her siblings, Henrietta and James Suan, Gwendolyn and Carl Miyashiro, Cecilia and Pedro Ufano, and Jacquelyn and Melvin Cordero; her children, Robert Hauki, Charlene and Gary Ah You, Joanne Delvillano and Renee Nishimura, Anthony and Cathy Delvillano, and Terri and Thomas Wagner; her grandchildren, William Ah You, Leimomi Ah You, Malia Hauki, Wesley, David, Matthew, and Anthony Nishimura, Amber Delvillano, Staci and Jesse Sabin, and Bryan and Melissa Wagner. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. She loved gardening and would spend hours planting and rearranging her flowers, she often played Bingo and especially enjoyed when she won. Jeanette would take frequent walks around her neighborhood and visit The Ross Park Zoo with her family whenever she could. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am on Friday July 31, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. In Lieu of flowers please send donation in Jeanette's honor to Willow Point Nursing Home, 3700 Vestal Rd., Vestal, NY 13850. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
