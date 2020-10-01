Jeanette H. Moore



Jeanette H. Moore



Jeanette Moore passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a sudden illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Thomas L. Moore Sr., son Thomas L. Moore Jr., son-in-law James Edwards, parents John and Paulina Sulima, brothers Anthony, Stanley, Edward and Leonard Sulima, sisters Claire (John) Janik, Mary (Bob) Roberts and sister-in-law Irene Sulima. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Sherryl (James) Michelsen, Janice (John) Henry, Terry (Mark) Wallace and Suzanne Edwards. In addition she is survived by her much loved brother, Henry Sulima and sisters-in-law Bonnie Sulima, Patt Sulima and Pat Sulima. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christian (Jenny) Michelsen, Sean (Kanku) Michelsen, Lee (Dana) Michelsen, Megan (Jeff) Rolf, Jack Henry, Shane (Erin) Kelley, Kristy Kelley and Brooke (Kevin) McCall. She also had 11 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.



Jeanette was a devoted and loving wife and mother. We were blessed to have a mother who had the kindest heart and showed us such unconditional love every day of her life. She lived the past few years in independent living at St. Louise Manor, made many friends and had so many wonderful times there. Prior to that, she lived most of her life on Ballyhack Road in Port Crane and was like a second mom to our friends in the neighborhood when we were growing up. She was a member of St. Joseph's church in Sanitaria Springs and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. She was always ready to help anyone in need and her kindness and generosity were experienced by all who knew her. She is reunited with our dad, the love of her life, and at peace after living a long and full life that touched so many. Our family will miss her every day until we meet again.



Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jean's memory to St. Joseph's Church, c/o 975 NYS Route 11, Kirkwood, NY 13795. Arrangements are by the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY 13904









