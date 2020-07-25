1/1
Jeanette M. (Newell) Collins
1935. - 2020
Jeanette M. (Newell) Collins

Johnson City - Jeanette M. (Newell) Collins, 84, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at UMH- Hilltop Campus. Jeanette was born in Masonville, NY on November 13, 1935.

She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Frederick Dayton, Johnson City, brother and sister-in-law, Homer (Carol) Newell, Binghamton and sister-in-law Beverly Lillquist, Friendsville, PA, several nieces and nephews. Also survived by her faithful and loving grand dogs, Brady and Claire. Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Donald Collins in 2008; parents Homer and Florence Newell; siblings: Robert, Ernest, Betty, and Kenneth. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed being a part of the Johnson City Senior Center, making new friends and enjoying Bingo. She truly appreciated all the friendships she had made through her life, especially Candy and George Meeker and Donna Marcello. She also enjoyed the many trips with Dad made to McDonald's (W. State St) and scooter cruising around the Vestal Walmart.

Mom, you will always be held close and dear in our hearts. May your light shine bright, until we are together again. Love you forever and ever.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St, Johnson City, NY. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 - 1:30 PM at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel with Dc. John Stella officiating the graveside service after visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY, 13790. Friends and family may share their memories and condolences by visiting https://www.jfricefuneralhome.com/




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
July 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
George Harrelson
July 26, 2020
WILL MISS SEEING YOU IN WALMART AND HAVING TALKS. I LOVED YOU LIKE A SECOND MOTHER. YOU MADE ME FEEL LOVED AGAIN. RIP SWEET JEANETTE
SHERYL SCOTT
Friend
