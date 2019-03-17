|
|
Jeanette Slavetsky
Johnson City - Jeanette died at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, NY on March 10, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1928 to Elizabeth (Matey) & John Janoff & lived in her home in Johnson City, NY most of her life until 2010.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Slavetsky) Slater & Gary Slater of Rochester, NY; son Karl Slavetsky & Jacqueline (Rake) Slavetsky of Charlotte, NC & several nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond J. Slavetsky & brother Karl Janoff & his wife Eugenia (Wiley) Janoff of Brick, NJ.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Patrick's Calvary Cemetery on Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY at a later date. For more information visit https://www.geneseevalleycremation.com/obit-blog/2019/3/12/slavetsky-jeanette-anna
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019