Jeanine Robertson



On Thursday, May 28, 2020 Jeanine entered the arms of her Lord peacefully at home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side. She was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Hazel Camp, her Sister Kathleen Cisz, and her son Dennis Robertson. She is survived by her husband Frank Robertson, her sisters Marleen LaPlante and Joyce Graciale, her children Michael (Lavone) Robertson, Jeffery (Lorena) Robertson, Timothy (Julie) Robertson, and Judy (Douglas) Parks, 20 incredibly special grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. All in which she loved dearly. Jeanine owned her own business, Survey Services, for several years until she retired. She loved to quilt, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with her family. No services are planned at this time.









