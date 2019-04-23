|
|
Jeanne Caprio
Endicott - Jeanne Caprio (Pennell) of Endicott NY passed away in the early hours of April 20, 2019 with her family at her side, five days short of the one-year anniversary of her beloved husbands (Jack Caprio) death at Good Shepherd Village. Jeanne was born on February 2, 1932 to George and Beatrice Pennell. When Jean was just 17 years old, her father, who was a locally renown photographer passed away suddenly and Jean was left to pick up his cameras and carry on his profession to ensure all his commitments he had scheduled to photograph were met, learning as she went and remembering details her father had taught her when she watched him on jobs. This including developing prints in a darkroom she made in her family home and coloring black and white photos and incorporating them into albums. She did all this while still attending high school and helping to manage the household. After graduation, Jeanne went to photographer school in NYC. After college, Jeanne returned home and married her high school sweetheart, Jack Caprio on September 1, 1951. She gave up her career as a photographer to devote her life to her proudest accomplishment of being the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ever hope for. Jean had so many talents, it's hard to remember anything she couldn't do. Any project she undertook, she excelled at, from designing their home on Bornt Hill, landscaping, wallpapering, painting, refinishing furniture, restoring antiques, sewing, crafting…the list is endless. Of all her hobbies and passions, antique doll collecting has to be mentioned. Her collection was immense, and no doll was too "broken" to be restored. Jean even attended Doll College in PA to learn more about restoration, especially the composition dolls, which were her favorite. Where Jean shinned brightest was as Ga-Ga! There is nothing she would not do for her grandchildren. The memories of her love for them, all the sleepovers, trips, crafting, holidays and every birthday being celebrated at Bornt Hill, and attendance at every single concert and sporting event will be forever cherished by them all! Jean also enjoyed all the fun times she had with her Sertoma family. She forged many lifelong friendships during all their fundraisers, dinners and breakfasts out, and shopping trips. For 26 years, the "gang" which included the Kucko's, Dilorenzo's, Stastny's and the Caprio's made their annual trip to Canada to fish, eat, games, and mostly create special memories. Jean was preceded in death by her husband and sole mate Jack of 67 years, her parents, George and Beatrice Pennell, and many brother's and sisters in law's, along with her nephews. Jean was also the last surviving member of the Hart/Caprio/Boland trio. She is preceded by her two best friends, Betty Boland and Bobby Hart. Jean is survived by her children, Julie (Paul Cerasaro), Jill (Bob) Grencer, Jeffrey (Lisa) Caprio. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren and spouses: Sarah (Joe) Moore, Kip (Angela) Cerasaro), Rebecca Williams, Andrew Grencer, Erica (Jed) Sablitch, Joshua Caprio and Janelle, Lucas (Lisa) Grencer, and Dominic Cerasaro and Gabby Caroompas. Also surviving are her 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving Jean is her loving and devoted sister, Diane Picciano and her children and their families. A very special thank you Good Shepherd Village and all the staff, especially the staff on the skilled nursing unit where Jean and Jack spent the last year of their lives and received loving care, which the family is eternally grateful. The family will receive friends and family at St. Ambrose Church 203 Washington Avenue on Thursday April 25th starting at 10:00 a.m. A mass will follow visitation at 11AM and entombment will follow at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endwell, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy House at 212 N McKinley Avenue, Endicott NY 13760, or to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019