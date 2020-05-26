Jeanne E. Marcello
Conklin - Jeanne E. Marcello, 87, passed away May 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dominick (2005), her two children, Denise Robinson (2017), Patrick Marcello (2011), her son-in-law, Terry Robinson (2019) and Joyce Washburn. She is survived by her granddaughter Melissa (Stan) of Conklin and Joshua and Angela . Great-grandchildren Dominick, Roxanne, Brittany and Meghan, two great-grandchildren Cori, Corbin, Kaitlyn, Aiden,Delos,Layla and Wylder. Also, sister Jackie Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a devoted member of the Main St. Baptist Church in Binghamton. She was a retired accountant from Crowley Foods in Binghamton. She was devoted to her family and especially loved children. After retirement her love for children led her to volunteer as an advocate for CASA and also with Crime Victims Assistance.
Jeanne will be buried in Chenango Valley Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Main St. Baptist Church, 117 Main St. Binghamton, 13905, in her memory. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 31, 2020.