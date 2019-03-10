|
|
Jeanne M. Bowell
- - Jeanne M. Bowell 75 passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 4, 2019, at Wilson Hospital.
She was predeceased by her children, Kimberly and Robert, brother Robert Rouse, and her parents George and Elizabeth Rouse.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Leroy Bowell of Binghamton, her children; Dawn Bowell (Sean Valenta), Elizabeth Bowell, Bonnie Bowell (Celia Cotton), Timothy Bowell (Terri), Michael Bowell (Josephine) and William Bowell, two sisters Jo-Anne (Daniel) Yarnovich and Renee (Tim) Pierce and her sister-in-law Vivienne Rouse. Also, surviving are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Mema". She had a particularly close relationship with Jon and Kris who lived with her most of their lives, and also her granddaughter, Noelle.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse for the Fairview-Good Shepherd Nursing Home. She was an excellent cook and baker and will be remembered for her Black Forest Cake and her sauerbraten.
A funeral mass will be offered by Rev. Clarence Rumble at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, on Tuesday at 11 am where the family will receive friends 9-11am at the church preceding the mass.
Contributions may be made in Jeanne's memory to the .
Kindly share your reflections of Jeanne on her guestbook at Chopyak-scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019