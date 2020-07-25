1/1
Jeanne M. Higgins
1930 - 2020
Jeanne M. Higgins

Amherst, NY - Jeanne Marie (McCarthy) Higgins, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday July 23, 2020 at home. Jeanne was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, James E. Higgins, a sister, Ann McCarthy Heebner, and a brother, Adrian McCarthy. She is survived by her children, James A. Higgins, David M. Higgins, Paul and Brenda Higgins, Norbert and Carrie Higgins, Andrea M. Higgins, Isabel M. Higgins, and a sister, Mary McCarthy of Sequim Wa. Jeanne was born on March 11, 1930 in Elmira NY and graduated from Southside High School and St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School. During 1950-1959 she worked at hospitals in St. Louis, MO and Great Neck, NY. From 1973-1974 she worked as a nurse at Read Memorial Hospital in Hancock, NY, and from 1975-1992 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY.

Jeanne also is survived by her grandchildren, who brought her great joy: Gabrielle M. Higgins, Chloe E. Higgins, Audrey M. Higgins, James Higgins III, and Daniel Higgins. In her retirement Jeanne enjoyed horticulture, martinis, and her corgis. She loved classical music, played the piano, and passed along her love of culture and Irish Heritage to her family. Jeanne was a devout Catholic and a member of the Society of St. Pius X. The family would like to thank Donna K. of Amherst NY for her kindness in the last year. A private service will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home with Father Edward Zandy officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
