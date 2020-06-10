Jeanne Marie (Caffo) Voos
Warren Center, PA - Jeanne Marie (Caffo) Voos, 68, of Warren Center, PA, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Caffo, and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Walter Voos, her mother, Diana Caffo, her brother, John Caffo, her mother and father-in-law, Rita and Walter Voos, her aunt Judy DeSantis, her aunt and uncle, Nancy and Leonard DeSantis, numerous cousins, her best friend, Ellen Hancock-Berti, and many dear friends.
A mass celebrating Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed at: baldwincremation.com
Those wishing to, may make a contribution to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (on line at: ocrahope.org) or to Hope Hospice at 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Warren Center, PA - Jeanne Marie (Caffo) Voos, 68, of Warren Center, PA, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Caffo, and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Walter Voos, her mother, Diana Caffo, her brother, John Caffo, her mother and father-in-law, Rita and Walter Voos, her aunt Judy DeSantis, her aunt and uncle, Nancy and Leonard DeSantis, numerous cousins, her best friend, Ellen Hancock-Berti, and many dear friends.
A mass celebrating Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed at: baldwincremation.com
Those wishing to, may make a contribution to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (on line at: ocrahope.org) or to Hope Hospice at 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.