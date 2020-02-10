|
|
Jeanne Barnes, 96, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Robert and infant son Patrick, parents Edward J. and Elizabeth(Flynn) Perrault, three brothers, Richard, Robert(Ned), Donald and her sister Marjorie Brereton. Jeanne is survived by her sister-n-law and close friend Anna Perrault and her beloved children, Sister Mary Frances Barnes DC, Teresa Barnes, Joseph and Karen Barnes, and Anne and Joseph Hofmann. She was a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Kristen(Scott) Clough, Amy(Brian) Fuga, Kelley(Vito) Urbano, Cari (Matt) Marso, Patrick (Kim) Barnes, Benjamin Hofmann, Erin(Matt) Barnes-Reiss MD and eight great-grandchildren Aaron and Avery Clough, Luca and Rocco Urbano, Charlie and Calvin Fuga, Robbie and Lucy Marso as well as an aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. After several years working for United Shoe Inc., Jeanne began her most cherished job as a homemaker and mother to Mary, Teresa, Joe and Anne. She enjoyed reading, shopping, entertaining, dark chocolate and most of all spending time laughing and talking with her family. Jeanne was a lifelong and very active member of St. James Church, where she was a member and past president of the Tabernacle Society, taught Special Religious Education, sang in the choir, went on "Over 50" trips, and worked on the Bingo Team. Jeanne was also a member of the Catholic Daughters in Johnson City where she was named Catholic Daughter of the Year. Additionally, Jeanne and her husband were members of the Christian Family Movement and she was also active with the Broome County Election Board.The family would like to thank the First Floor and Star Unit staff of the James G. Johnston Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love they have shown to our mom these past 9 years.
The family will receive friends at J.F.Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York, on Wednesday from 3-6 PM . A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. James Church on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the St. James Memorial Fund.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020