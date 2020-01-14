|
|
Jeanne Potter
Lakeland, FL - Jeanne Potter, age 92, passed away in Lakeland, FL, on January 10, 2020, just 12 days short of her 93rd birthday. Jeanne was born on January 22, 1927 in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Carroll "Doc" and Laura Harvey. Jeanne was a member of Conklin Forks United Methodist Church and then later Mulberry United Methodist Church in Mulberry, FL. Jeanne worked for the Binghamton Savings Bank for over 20 years. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family at their cottage on Cayuga Lake and then later in life she enjoyed bowling, golfing, shopping, playing the slots and bingo.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Ray and her four brothers and their wives. Jeanne is survived by: her daughter, Sue Potter of Lakeland, FL; son Gary Potter (Jo Anne) of Conklin, NY; granddaughters: Sarah Howell (Mark) of Endicott, NY and Jo Elle Potter (Vince Lent) of Davenport Center, NY; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020