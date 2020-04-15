|
Jeanne Stone Rusnak
Jeanne Stone Rusnak passed into God's hands on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Jeanne was temporarily residing in New Market, Maryland with her loving family while being treated for cancer. She passed away due to complications from COVID-19. She permanently resided in Endicott, New York with her amazing husband, Michael E. Rusnak, of 63 years.
Jeanne was born in Taylor, PA to Archibald and Elizabeth Stone. She was pre-deceased by her older brother, William (Bill) Stone and a sister in law that was truly her sister, Anne Stone. Her extended family in the Scranton, PA area include three lovingly nieces and their spouses, a wonderful nephew and his wife, great nephews and great nieces, and several cousins.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Michael E. Rusnak, her oldest son Michael W. Rusnak and his wife Lynne Rusnak and her youngest son James D. Rusnak and his wife Susan Rusnak.
A loving and dedicated grandmother, most fondly known as "Mia" by all her surviving grandchildren; Nicole Rusnak Mancuso and her husband Mikey Mancuso; Michael J. Rusnak; Ryan Rusnak and Fiancé Daniella Parra; Alexis E. Rusnak; Meghan E. Rusnak; Christopher Beekey, and Matthew Beekey.
Jeanne was a classy lady with style and elegance. She was one of the most generous souls a friend could have, never missing an opportunity to lend a helping hand. She had a delightful sense of humor, laughing was her way of making everyone else feel better. She could be counted on to point out the "good" in every situation. Every story she told started or ended with "God love him/her". At an early age Jeanne discovered she loved to sing and was part of her church choir in Taylor, PA. She was a longtime standing member of the BC Pops and the Central United Methodist Church Choir of Endicott. Over the years Jeanne was active with her church, volunteering with the community outreach programs such as the food pantry, the clothing center and volunteering at children's day care centers such as Mom's House in Endicott, NY. Painting, cooking and entertaining were all special talents she had and shared these with her family over the years. Everyone has a piece of Jeanne with them. She will remain in our hearts and souls forever more. God Love Her!
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned for a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020