Jeannette Baldwin
Owego - Jeannette Baldwin, 98, died, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Jeannette was predeceased by the love of her life, Cutler; her parents, Judson and Marion Spencer; sister, June; brother, Judson; three brothers- in- law. Jeannette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marnie and James Schrader; grandson, Roger; granddaughter, Lorrie (Charles) Rietman; great granddaughter, Lilliana; great grandson, Nathaniel; two sisters, Jewell and Joanne; brother-in-law, George "Bud" Mead; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Please Note: All State required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Mrs. Baldwin is buried in the Broadway Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Jeannette's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
