Jeannette Baldwin
Jeannette Baldwin

Owego - Jeannette Baldwin, 98, died, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Jeannette was predeceased by the love of her life, Cutler; her parents, Judson and Marion Spencer; sister, June; brother, Judson; three brothers- in- law. Jeannette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marnie and James Schrader; grandson, Roger; granddaughter, Lorrie (Charles) Rietman; great granddaughter, Lilliana; great grandson, Nathaniel; two sisters, Jewell and Joanne; brother-in-law, George "Bud" Mead; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Please Note: All State required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Mrs. Baldwin is buried in the Broadway Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Jeannette's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
