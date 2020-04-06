Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Spencer Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Spencer Baldwin Obituary
Jeannette Spencer Baldwin

Owego, NY - Jeannette Baldwin, a daughter of the roaring 20's and the Great Depression has gone to her rest. Jeannette, 98, died, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Jeannette was predeceased by the love of her life, Cutler; her parents, Judson and Marion Spencer; sister, June; brother, Judson and three brothers- in- law. Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Marnie (James) Schrader; grandson, Roger; granddaughter, Lorrie (Charles) Rietman; great granddaughter, Lilliana; great grandson, Nathaniel; two sisters, Jewell and Joanne; brother-in-law, George "Bud" Mead; several nieces and nephews. Like many families in the 1920s, Jeannette grew up on a farm. She talked about going into the fields and bringing the cows in for milking. In her teens, she met and later married Cutler and shared over 67 years of marriage. She loved to garden; both flowers and vegetables. Often she created lovely bouquets of flowers for her church. With her garden produce her artistic talent blossomed forth. No meal was the same and rarely did she follow a recipe! Her mind was a marvel! She could add a column of numbers faster than one could program their smart phone! Therefore, she was a treasurer of several local organizations. Beside cooking and bookkeeping, she loved to bird. She would hike the hills surrounding her home. She and Cutler took several foreign and domestic trips just to bird and photograph. The family is extremely grateful to Brookdale Vestal West and Willow Point Nursing Home for their loving care of Jeannette. Private services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Broadway Cemetery. Public services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her memory to: Holbrook S.D.A. Indian School, 2001 McLaws Road, Holbrook, AZ 86025 and / or Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Condolences may be made to Jeannette's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -