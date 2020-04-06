|
Jeannette Spencer Baldwin
Owego, NY - Jeannette Baldwin, a daughter of the roaring 20's and the Great Depression has gone to her rest. Jeannette, 98, died, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Jeannette was predeceased by the love of her life, Cutler; her parents, Judson and Marion Spencer; sister, June; brother, Judson and three brothers- in- law. Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Marnie (James) Schrader; grandson, Roger; granddaughter, Lorrie (Charles) Rietman; great granddaughter, Lilliana; great grandson, Nathaniel; two sisters, Jewell and Joanne; brother-in-law, George "Bud" Mead; several nieces and nephews. Like many families in the 1920s, Jeannette grew up on a farm. She talked about going into the fields and bringing the cows in for milking. In her teens, she met and later married Cutler and shared over 67 years of marriage. She loved to garden; both flowers and vegetables. Often she created lovely bouquets of flowers for her church. With her garden produce her artistic talent blossomed forth. No meal was the same and rarely did she follow a recipe! Her mind was a marvel! She could add a column of numbers faster than one could program their smart phone! Therefore, she was a treasurer of several local organizations. Beside cooking and bookkeeping, she loved to bird. She would hike the hills surrounding her home. She and Cutler took several foreign and domestic trips just to bird and photograph. The family is extremely grateful to Brookdale Vestal West and Willow Point Nursing Home for their loving care of Jeannette. Private services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Broadway Cemetery. Public services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her memory to: Holbrook S.D.A. Indian School, 2001 McLaws Road, Holbrook, AZ 86025 and / or Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Condolences may be made to Jeannette's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020