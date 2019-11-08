Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
Jeff Huda

Jeff Huda Obituary
Jeff Huda

Endwell - Jeff Huda, Endwell, 55, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Esther Huda. Jeff is survived by his sister, Pati Collins and nephew Eric Collins of Endwell; his brother, Michael Huda; nieces, Kim Huda Santana and Heidi HudaKoz; great nephews, Kevin, Troy, Kyle; and great niece Kelly all of Florida. Jeff is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Jackie and Joseph Dray of Endicott and his Aunt Mary Huson of Johnson City; along with many cousins. Jeff was a very generous person that came from the heart. He was a friend to all who knew him. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday December 4. Service times will be announced at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
