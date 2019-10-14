|
Jeffery Shaun Edwards
Binghamton - Jeffery Shaun Edwards, 60 of Binghamton, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Carol; brother -in-law and sister in law Thomas and Susan Meagher and brother in law, Steve Mercer. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; sister, Vickie Mercer; brother BJ (Traci) Edwards; and stepmother Lettie Edwards; mother-in-law, Esther Meagher, several nieces; nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles ; many friends and his beloved dog, Rocco and Mavis, his cat. Jeff dearly loved his friends and his family. He was employed at BAE and was an avid metal detector and collector. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and caring people of Glenn Falls; especially to Michael at Gallagher's Towing who was with Jeff at the time of his passing. I will be forever greatful.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17th, at 11:00 am, from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Mavis's first home, The Animal Care Council, Endicott, NY or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019