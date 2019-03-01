|
Jeffrey A. Taylor
Greene - Jeffrey A. Taylor, 57, of Greene, NY, passed away at his home, February 20. He is predeceased by his mother, Bobbi Swartwood; father, Joseph Molligi Sr; Patti and Jim Sorenson. He is survived by, Jeffrey II and Nicole Taylor, Lillian Carrera, Layla Taylor, John Standish, Robert Barlow, Bill and Donna Molligi, Joe and Cathy Molligi, Zach Sorenson, and Sarah Sorenson. Jeff was a skilled carpenter, loved vintage audio, fishing, and cooking. There will be a Celebration of Life at NY Pizzeria, 33 W State St, Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2019