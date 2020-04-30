Jeffrey Angevine
Maine - Jeffrey C. Angevine, 63, of Maine NY passed away peacefully April 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side and in his heart. He fought a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
He is predeceased by his mother Janice and in-laws William and Veta Antalek. He is survived by his loving wife Kim of 41 years, his son Cory and Rachel Angevine, daughter Lindsay and Kevin Singer, grandchildren Vida Angevine and Nora and Greyson Singer, his father Clyde, sisters Pam Angevine, Sue and David Daniels, sisters-in-law Nancy and Gary Schwartz, Kelly Antalek, brother-in-law Mick Antalek and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeff graduated from Maine-Endwell and became a master machinist having worked for EMT, Anitec and retired from BAE in 2018. His skills, dedication and experience led him to be the go-to-guy on many specialty projects including hybrid busses and the military. He grew up spending summers at the family cottage on Melody Lake and continued making special memories with his family and friends there. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and bowling. He was also a Special Olympics weightlifting coach for many years and truly enjoyed his athletes. More recently Jeff enjoyed playing pitch monthly with the Yarrington's and the Vandermark's and going out to dinner every week with friends Gary and Bess Tull. He was a James Taylor fan and attended many concerts. His children were involved in many sports and school activities which he never missed, at times having to adjust his work schedule to attend. Jeff loved the beauty and quietness of his country home. He loved working in his woodshop creating items and toys for his grandchildren whom he loved so dearly. He was truly devoted to his family and friends, always being there to lend a hand is an understatement. To know Jeff was to be subjected to his humor, wit and sarcasm which he always expected in return. He was honest, trustworthy and led his life as an example to us all. He will be extremely missed by so many.
The family would like to thank Dr. Harris and Debra at the UHS Cancer Center as well as staff and special nurses Vicki, Julia, and Mike. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Jeff's name, to Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott. Their care, compassion and love were a true comfort to him.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.