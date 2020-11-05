1/1
Jeffrey Hull Vandermark
Jeffey Hull Vandermark

Endicott - Jeffrey Hull Vandermark, 45 of Endicott, NY passed away suddenly at home on October 24, 2020.

He was predeceased by his mother Renae Vandermark, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Jeffrey is survived by his father Bradley Vandermark, sister Julie (Wayne Dakin), niece Emma Dakin and nephews Conner and Matthew Dakin, several aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend Anne DiMarco.

Jeffrey was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, dog rescuer and member of the Vestal Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or rescue in Jeffrey's name.

Private Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. We ask that all others view the service on the following live stream link at 1pm: https://youtu.be/fQ9gRlXmcdI







Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
live stream via https://youtu.be/fQ9gRlXmcdI
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
