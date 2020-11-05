Jeffey Hull Vandermark
Endicott - Jeffrey Hull Vandermark, 45 of Endicott, NY passed away suddenly at home on October 24, 2020.
He was predeceased by his mother Renae Vandermark, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Jeffrey is survived by his father Bradley Vandermark, sister Julie (Wayne Dakin), niece Emma Dakin and nephews Conner and Matthew Dakin, several aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend Anne DiMarco.
Jeffrey was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, dog rescuer and member of the Vestal Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or rescue in Jeffrey's name.
Private Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. We ask that all others view the service on the following live stream link at 1pm: https://youtu.be/fQ9gRlXmcdI