Jeffrey John Fenzel
Vestal - Jeffrey John Fenzel, 59, of Vestal, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation. He was surrounded by the love of family and friends near and far as he lay dying of cancer. Jeff was a good hearted, sensitive, and caring man. He helped his parents in their later years to live comfortably in their own home for as long as possible. He liked to cook (and eat!) and enjoyed watching sports, especially college level. He followed the space program with enthusiasm. He enjoyed fishing with his Dad, and treasured memories of his visit to Yosemite. During his school years, he was a Boy Scout and played baseball and football. Jeff attended St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church and graduated from Vestal High School. Jeff loved his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, John P. Fenzel. He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Fenzel at JGJ Nursing Home; his sisters Debbie Fenzel-Alexander and Steve Alexander, San Jose, CA and Dawn and Chuck Cirigione, Vestal; nephew Sam Fenzel-Alexander, Roanoke, VA; niece and goddaughter Alicia Cirigione, Cleveland, OH. He leaves behind an extended family of relatives and friends. Jeff struggled to find his way in life and we hope he now rests in peace. Thanks to the staff at Lourdes and Bridgewater for helping to ease his pain in his final days, and to special friends, Mike, Susie, Brian and Gail, Linda, Uncle Joe, Ron and all those who reached out to him with concern. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Jeff's memory may be made to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 5 to July 7, 2019