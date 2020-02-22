|
|
Jeffrey P. Snyder
Binghamton - Jeffrey P. Snyder, 60, passed away peacefully at Mercy House in Endicott, NY on February 20, 2020. Jeff was predeceased by his parents William & Rena (Rossier) Snyder; his brother Christopher J. Snyder. A graduate of North High Class of '78, Jeff worked for several years at Our Press as a camera man, he later was a truck driver for Lopke Construction. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lori (Noonan); his brothers Terry (Jana) Snyder, Michael Snyder, Martin (Kim) Snyder, Denis (Ellen) Snyder, his sisters Kitty Klietz, Cheryl (Mike) Anthony, Rebecca Howe; his in-laws Dewey (Sue) Noonan, Gary Noonan. Jeff leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Jeff was a former member of St. Rita's Church in Chenango Forks and St. Stan's Church in Binghamton NY. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy House for their compassionate care and kindness and Lourdes Hospice, with a very special thank you to Jill, for making Jeff's days as comfortable and pain free as possible. You are truly God's Angels. At Jeff's request, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy in Jeffrey's memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020