Jeffrey S. DeLuca
Binghamton - Jeffrey "Bumps" DeLuca passed away on April 22, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving parents Conrad and Christine DeLuca. Survived by his loving wife Kathleen DeLuca, special daughter and daughter-in-law Jade DeLuca and Christa Quon, precious granddaughter Scarlett, stepson Daniel Lamberti, brothers Michael (Sharon) and Mark DeLuca, sister-in-law Diana Petranek, brothers-in-law Michael, Francis and Patrick (Troy) Flynn, mother-in-law Marion Flynn, Aunts Betty Gerwert, Joanne (Dan) Hauser, Uncle Rick (Barbara) Carroll, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeffrey, the man, the myth, the legend. He was the life of the party and could often be found busting a move on the dance floor. He was loved by anyone who met him and he loved everyone. He had so many close friends. He recently retired from the City of Binghamton as a park maintainer after 25 years. He took so much pride in the work he did and always gave above and beyond. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and Broome Community College. He was a recent graduate of the Parks & Recreation Maintenance Management School in Oglebay, West Virginia/NC State University. We want to thank the staff and chemo nurses at Broome Oncology, along with the Lourdes Hospice nurses. Donations in his honor can be made to Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research. 415 Crossways Park Drive, Ste D., Woodbury, NY 11797. After Covid 19 is over we will have a Celebration of Life for this wonderful, kind, amazing man, Bumpy!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020