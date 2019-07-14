Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 82
1305 Riverview Dr.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey McLain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Scott McLain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Scott McLain Obituary
Jeffrey Scott McLain

- - Forever in our hearts, Jeffrey Scott McLain, 55, passed away from this life and onto the next on July 10, 2019. Jeff was predeceased by his parents Mac and Ronnie McLain, Wives Jackie and Darlene, sister Kelly Olsen, and stepson Chad Corbin. Jeff is survived by his children Olivia McLain and Ryan and Shianne Bickle, as well as sister Kristin (Dave) Jenkins, Brother Todd (Julie) McLain, sister Debbie Lovett, Brother Robert McLain, and very special nephews and nieces Zach, Leah, Tom, Jordan, Caitlin, and Spencer. He is also survived by long time friend Sonny Bell.

Jeff was an avid advocate for exotic birds and dedicated much of his time to their care and rescue after he became medically disabled. His beautiful Greenwing Macaw, Goliath, was his baby.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the American Legion Post 82, 1305 Riverview Dr. Endicott, NY 13760 from 1-5pm. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page, Farewell to Jeff.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.