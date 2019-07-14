|
Jeffrey Scott McLain
- - Forever in our hearts, Jeffrey Scott McLain, 55, passed away from this life and onto the next on July 10, 2019. Jeff was predeceased by his parents Mac and Ronnie McLain, Wives Jackie and Darlene, sister Kelly Olsen, and stepson Chad Corbin. Jeff is survived by his children Olivia McLain and Ryan and Shianne Bickle, as well as sister Kristin (Dave) Jenkins, Brother Todd (Julie) McLain, sister Debbie Lovett, Brother Robert McLain, and very special nephews and nieces Zach, Leah, Tom, Jordan, Caitlin, and Spencer. He is also survived by long time friend Sonny Bell.
Jeff was an avid advocate for exotic birds and dedicated much of his time to their care and rescue after he became medically disabled. His beautiful Greenwing Macaw, Goliath, was his baby.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the American Legion Post 82, 1305 Riverview Dr. Endicott, NY 13760 from 1-5pm. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page, Farewell to Jeff.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 14 to July 15, 2019