Jennie A. JohnsonEndicott - Jennie A. Johnson of Endicott, NY passed away on August 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with visiting hours from 10:00am to 12:00 noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family. For the full obituary, please go the Allen Memorial Home website or their Facebook page.