|
|
Jennie E. Neira
Montrose, PA - Jennie E. (Zick) Neira, 79, of Montrose, PA, was called to be with the angels after a heroic battle with ALS, surrounded by her family at home on January 17th, 2020. Jennie was born on Feburary 23, 1940 in Kingsley, PA and was the daughter of the late Adolph and Esther Zick. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law Charlotte Zick, Benny DiLorenzo Sr. and Patty Zick. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ovidio R. Neira and their loving companion Cera the dog; her 2 daughters, Sheril (Neira) Terboss of Kirkwood, NY and Terri (Neira) and Ken Hayes Sr. of Windsor, NY; her 2 grandsons whom she adored, Adam R. Terboss and Kenny L. Hayes Jr. and fiancé Tara Scales; brothers Richard Zick Sr. of Kingsley, PA, William and Brenda Zick, of Hop Bottom, PA; sisters Kathy (Zick) and Alan Shows of Fresno, CA and Maryanne (Zick) and Ray Teed of Fleetville, PA; sister-in-law Barbara (Neira) DiLorenzo and brother-in-law Butch and Mary Ann Neira; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her special girlfriends from Harford High School and her dear friend Mary Ann Browning.
Jennie loved spending time with her family and would brighten up a room with her sweet smile. She was retired from Levine Gouldin & Thompson, LLP in Vestal, NY, after 20 years as their Office Manager. She was a member of the DAR in Montrose, PA, an active Democrat, and was very active in genealogy for both sides of her family. She loved her flowers and would spend hours making her many flower gardens beautiful. She enjoyed her lake community at Bel-Aire Lake, PA and looked forward to taking trips with her husband to see family or support him in his Marine Corp League functions.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 at the Kirkwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Diane Prentice officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial and graveside service will be held at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Jennie to the Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020