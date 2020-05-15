Jennie "Giovanina" Louise Camarda
Endicott - Jennie "Giovanina" Louise (nee-Guidici) Camarda of Endicott passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 surrounded by all her sons.
In 2015 Jennie was predeceased by Vito Camarda, her beloved husband of sixty-four years. She is survived by three devoted sons, Dennis (the late Linda), Binghamton; David (Patricia), Detroit, MI; and Daniel (Donna), Laguna Hills, CA. Also survived by her loving grandchildren; Christine (John) Phillips, James (Elena) Camarda, Ashley (Daniel) Aley, Alysse (Bruce) Zawisky, Alexander Camarda, Jessica (Shawn) Spearman, Matthew (Beth) Morris, Nicholas Camarda and Michael Camarda. Jennie will also be missed by her great-grandchildren; Thomas, Emilia Rose, Mason, Brady, Nolan, Emerson Grace, Madeleine, Nicholas, Ariana, and Anthony.
Jennie also leaves behind her dear sister, Jean (Eugene) Null, sister-in-law Rosemary Guidici, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends, including her lovely home health care aides, Lilli, Brandie, Mary, Pam, Tracy, Caren, Rosemary, Brenda, Rose, Ashley, and many others over the years. Their care, compassion and friendship were surely what kept her thriving day in and out.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions, a private graveside ceremony took place at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Announcements will be published on-line and in the local newspaper.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions, etc… may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 1391 Warner Ave, Suite D, Tustin, CA 92780 ATTN: In memory of Jennie Camarda (Team Camarda) or go to JDRF.org and follow the links for making donations.
A more in-depth version of Jennie's obituary and guestbook can be found at chopyak-scheider.com.
