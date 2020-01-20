Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Hoxsie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie Obituary
Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie

Lehigh Acres - April 3, 1937 - January 7, 2020

Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie, 82, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1937 in Eldred, PA to James J and Neva Pearl (Crattie) Anderson. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Duane Keith Hoxsie in 2010.

Lucille worked in Binghamton, NY at Polar Foods, Norman's and alongside her husband for many years at Hoxsie's Alignment Service. Once they moved to Florida she worked for Shell Point Village for over 25 years.

She is survived by her children Lou Ann (David) Sullivan of Binghamton, NY, Harry J (Sharon) Hoxsie of Lehigh Acres, FL and "adopted" daughter Clara (Tony) Wittek of Red Hook, NY, 8 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren, brother Ronald E. (BillieJo) Anderson, Grand Junction, along with several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Binghamton, NY. Memorial contributions can be made to Ruby's Journey, at CureCanavansFund.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -