Binghamton - Jennie Vallone Pendleton passed away August 6, 2019. She was born April 21, 1931 in Binghamton, NY. Jennie was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Harpur College and earned her Master's Degree from Cortland State Teachers College. She was employed by Binghamton City School District and often spoke fondly of her third grade students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. Jennie was a lifelong member of St Mary's of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. She had a deep faith in God which carried her through life's joys and sorrows. Jennie's passions included family history, old movies, watching New York Giants football. Her greatest joy was time spent with family whether at her kitchen table, Sunday phone calls or attending family celebrations. Jennie is predeceased by her husband of 62 years Charles "Bud" Pendleton (on 6/7/19), parents Francesco and Grazia Vallone, brother Giacinto Vallone and brother-in-law Charles Vallone. She is survived by her brother John (Louise) Vallone, her sister Agatina Vallone, her three sons and daughters-in-law Brian (Betsy) Pendleton, Boulder, CO; Christopher (Connie) Pendleton, Carlisle, PA and Robert (Margo Falise) Pendleton, Binghamton, NY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Tracy (Kevin) Teel, Adam Pendleton, Joseph Pendleton, David (Lindsay) Pendleton, Sarah (Tim Brady) Pendleton, Nathan Pendleton, Lindsay (Tim) Baker, Daniel Pendleton and four great-grandchildren Juliana and Cecilia Baker, Ryan and Natalie Teel. She was 'Aunt Jennie' to several nieces and nephews who included her in many family gatherings and children's events. The family wishes to thank the compassionate and attentive care of the Lourdes Hospital Emergency Room and Palliative Care teams. Memorial visitation will be held at the Wm. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm with prayer service at 3pm. In honor of Jennie's memory, her family appreciates contributions to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019