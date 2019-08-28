|
Jennifer Arlene Elhamraoui (Scherer)
Endwell - passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019. She is now at peace, released from her a?ictions. Born on 9/28/1977 in Binghamton, NY, Jennifer graduated from Chenango Forks H.S. and attended Keuka College. She was predeceased by her mother, Georgia L. Scherer, and is survived by her father George (Maggie) Scherer, brothers Daren (Beth) Scherer and Kyle Scherer and her beloved children Joseph Scherer, Christopher Cruz, Sophia Elhamraoui, Aaliyah Elhamraoui and Sara Elhamraoui. Jennifer grew up in the Southern Tier and enjoyed all that it had to o?er. She was active in sports, dance and many other outdoor activities. Jennifer traveled to many dance competitions across the state with her mother and enjoyed the camaraderie and competition. She went on to marry and was blessed with ?ve wonderful children who were the lights of her life and who loved her dearly. Jennifer's memory will live on in the hearts of her children and all those who knew and loved her. For those wishing to pay their respects the family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7PM at the Barber Memorial Home, 428 Main St, Johnson City. Private burial services will take place at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of ?owers please consider making a donation in memory of Jennifer to the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019