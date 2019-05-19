|
Jennifer (Davis) Day
Binghamton - With great sadness, the family of Jennifer Day announces her passing after a brief illness on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 58. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Helen (Roach) Emmons and W. Peter Davis. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 34 years, Timothy Francis Day; her step-daughters, Kimberly Benowski, Melanie (Brandon) Tucker, Natalie (Nicholas) Woodhurst, and numerous grandchildren; her siblings Peter (Debbie) Davis, Cara (Gregg) Davis, Spencer (Rhonda) Davis; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Alayna, Chelsea, Gabrielle, Spencer Houston, Adam, and Katie; her step-mother Joan Davis and step-sisters Susan Fenocchi and Wendy Halik. She will be fondly remembered by the loving Day family, Patricia Marie (John) Cox, Daniel Joseph (Loan) Day, Mary Florence Day Rolison, Anthony, Conlon (Mary Ann) Day, Terrence Arthur Day, Moira Teres Day, Luke Gerard Day, Teresa Ann Day, Justina Marie (Jim) Stanko, and their families.
Jennifer graduated from Seton Catholic Central as a member of the National Honor Society, completed her undergraduate degree at State University of New York at Geneseo, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Binghamton University. She retired from the Vestal Central School District in 2016, after a distinguished 34-year career in Special Education. During her career, Jennifer earned numerous awards and accolades while garnering the respect of administrators and colleagues. In her typical unselfish manner, Jennifer attributed her own learning to her students, affectionately stating, "I don't teach the kids, they teach me."
Jennifer was a lifelong member of the Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church. She enjoyed serving the Lord in various roles within the parish as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, regularly administering communion to members of the community unable to attend services.
Jennifer found great joy in taking her beloved dog, Patches, for walks around the neighborhood and socializing with her work colleagues and numerous friends. She especially enjoyed the girls of the "DLC", the crew at Cortese Restaurant, and her cherished "Jen's Angels".
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff members of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and UHS Wilson Medical Center. The exceptional care provided and the compassion demonstrated for Jennifer is sincerely appreciated.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton, NY. A mass to commemorate and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 10:30am at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Ave., Binghamton, NY. Burial will take place at St. Augustine Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA, immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jennifer's memory to the CJD Foundation Inc., 3610 W. Market St. Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 22, 2019