Jennifer Robin Burke



Jennifer Robin Burke boarded the Bubble Ship for her fantastic voyage to the stars. She left us on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jennifer was a shining star, with an infectious wit and sense of humor, who left a lasting impression on all she met. She describes herself as "An alien's brain, a tablespoon of stardust, holographic beams, and one mystery flavored airhead."



Though Jennifer was diagnosed with PH in 2003, she was not defined by her condition, and lived life on her own terms. Jennifer's sparkle lives on in her father, Harold Burke, Grandmother Sophia Faughnan, sisters Michelle, Kelley and Heather and their respective families.



Jennifer goes to meet her mother, Theresa Burke, sisters Angela and Greta, Godfather Uncle Dan, special pets Rosie Red, Tsuki, and a host of others she loved, including Prince and David Bowie. We thank everyone who shared in the magic that was Jennifer's life. Due to the risks of Covid-19, the family has postponed any services, and will celebrate Jennifer's life when conditions are safer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or acts of kindness done in Jennifer's memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store