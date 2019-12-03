|
Jennifer (Ripic) Samit
Formerly of Endicott - Jennifer Irene (Ripic) Samit 56, passed away to her eternal life on November 17, 2019 due to complications of a brain tumor. She was predeceased by her father James in 2002. Bestowed upon her are her three beautiful children Claudia, Joshua and Matthew Samit. She is survived by her mother Lettie, brothers James, Jeffrey (Beckie) and Jason, her niece Alexis, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her caregivers for the past 10 years Augusta and Musa. Since Jennifer was a little girl, she always dreamed of being a nurse. She fulfilled her dream after graduating from U-E High School, Robert Packer School of Nursing and Mansfield University receiving her RN and B.S.N. degrees. She found her dream job at Sibley Hospital in Washington D.C. where she worked many years as a critical care nurse until a brain tumor in 1996 which prevented her from being able to continue to work. Jennifer loved cooking - so much she started her own catering business and gardening. She was always caring and kind to everyone she came in contact with.
Calling hours will be held at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott on Friday December 6th from 2:00 - 3:30. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019