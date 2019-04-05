Jennings B. Birtch Jr.



Hallstead, PA - Jennings B. Birtch, Jr, 90, of Hallstead, PA went home to be with his Lord on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; his children, Jennings Bryan III (Monica) Birtch, David (Barbara) Birtch, and Donna (Zach) Edwards; six grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Louis and Victor; Sisters, Laura and Dorothy; and many nieces and nephews. Jennings was a proud veteran, serving with the US Army in the Korean Conflict and received the Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion Post #357. Jennings purchased the Hallstead Sanitary Service in 1959, which has expanded and successfully transitioned to his sons. He enjoyed hunting with his family. He raised his children in the First Baptist Church of Hallstead and continued his ministry within the community, handing out tracts and witnessing of his strong faith in Jesus Christ. Jennings was a dedicated family man, caring for the needs of his family, teaching them responsibility, and showing them by example. The family will hold private services at their convenience at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in New Milford Cemetery. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary