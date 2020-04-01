Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny DeAngelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny DeAngelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny DeAngelo Obituary
Jenny DeAngelo

Binghamton - Jenny DeAngelo 96, of Binghamton, NY born on April 18, 1923 passed away on March 31, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond DeAngelo in 2007; her parents Benedetto and Benedetta DiLorenzo; brother Leo DiLorenzo, brother Tony and sister in-law Vicky DiLorenzo, brother Paul DiLorenzo, brother Anthony DiLorenzo, sister in-law Antoinette Chapolo, brother in-law Joe DeAngelo and wife Marie. Jenny is survived by her son Constantino "Tino" and wife Judy DeAngelo, son Anthony DeAngelo, son Raymond and wife Jean DeAngelo; grandchildren Tino James "TJ" DeAngelo, Matt DeAngelo, Amanda DeAngelo and Josh DeAngelo; sister in-law Katie DiLorenzo, sister in-law Josephine DiLorenzo, brother in-law Angelo Chapolo; best friends Frank and Diane Emick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family. Jennie will be entombment at Calvary Cemetery with her husband Raymond. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now