Binghamton - Jenny DeAngelo 96, of Binghamton, NY born on April 18, 1923 passed away on March 31, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond DeAngelo in 2007; her parents Benedetto and Benedetta DiLorenzo; brother Leo DiLorenzo, brother Tony and sister in-law Vicky DiLorenzo, brother Paul DiLorenzo, brother Anthony DiLorenzo, sister in-law Antoinette Chapolo, brother in-law Joe DeAngelo and wife Marie. Jenny is survived by her son Constantino "Tino" and wife Judy DeAngelo, son Anthony DeAngelo, son Raymond and wife Jean DeAngelo; grandchildren Tino James "TJ" DeAngelo, Matt DeAngelo, Amanda DeAngelo and Josh DeAngelo; sister in-law Katie DiLorenzo, sister in-law Josephine DiLorenzo, brother in-law Angelo Chapolo; best friends Frank and Diane Emick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family. Jennie will be entombment at Calvary Cemetery with her husband Raymond. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020