Jenny Marie Ryan
Apalachin - Jenny has left us for a new life free of pain and suffering. She is survived by her parents, James and Carol Ryan; brothers, Steven (Terri) and Mitchell; nephews, Cody and Alexander; niece, Samantha. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind a special friend Christa as well as many friends and associates. To know Jenny was to love her. Memorial Services for Jenny will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Mark Kimpland of the Endwell United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Tuesday from 10 AM until Service time at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Jenny's memory may be made directly to the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L St NW #220, Washington, DC 20036 or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019