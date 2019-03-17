Jerel Rathfon



Endicott - Jerel Rathfon, 71, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 12th. Born in Whitesville, NY , he grew up in Selinsgrove, PA and made Endicott his home for over the past 35 years. He was a draftsman by trade, but his true love was cabinet making and woodworking.



Jerel was a quiet and private person by nature and a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Leslie of Brookline, MA who was his pride and joy. In addition to Leslie, he is survived by his son-in-law, Dr. John Mattimore who he was extremely proud of, and former wife Deborah Rathfon.



We hope that he will be remembered for being a good and honest man with great love and respect for the outdoors and his meticulous craftsmanship. He will be missed by his Friends of Bill and so many supporters who have been there for him through thick and thin with genuine kindness and friendship for many years, we are eternally grateful.



Services will be private. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary