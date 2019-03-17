Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerel Rathfon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerel Rathfon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerel Rathfon Obituary
Jerel Rathfon

Endicott - Jerel Rathfon, 71, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 12th. Born in Whitesville, NY , he grew up in Selinsgrove, PA and made Endicott his home for over the past 35 years. He was a draftsman by trade, but his true love was cabinet making and woodworking.

Jerel was a quiet and private person by nature and a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Leslie of Brookline, MA who was his pride and joy. In addition to Leslie, he is survived by his son-in-law, Dr. John Mattimore who he was extremely proud of, and former wife Deborah Rathfon.

We hope that he will be remembered for being a good and honest man with great love and respect for the outdoors and his meticulous craftsmanship. He will be missed by his Friends of Bill and so many supporters who have been there for him through thick and thin with genuine kindness and friendship for many years, we are eternally grateful.

Services will be private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now