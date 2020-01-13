|
Jeremy L. Martin
Endicott - Jeremy L Martin, age 48, suddenly passed away January 11, 2020 due to a short illness. He was predeceased by his father. He was survived by his wife Lisa Martin, his daughter Kasey (Dominick Fenton) and his grandson Carter Fenton, his mother Kaye Farr and mother-in-law Andrea Tennant, sisters Ashley, Tracy, Rusty, Lisa Martin, and his brothers Todd and Chad Farr, also his sister-in-law Keri and (Marc) McFadden, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to his aunt Diane McDonald. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his favorite team the Stealers, and most importantly spending time with his family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott on Thursday from 2-4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020