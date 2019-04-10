|
Jerold Norman Krempel
Binghamton - Jerold Norman Krempel passed away on April 7, 2019, to be with his Lord and Savior and rejoin his beloved wife of 62+ years, Claire Elizabeth.
Jerold Norman Krempel was born in Milwaukee WI on April 8, 1931 to Frances Ida (Samuels) and Gilbert Edward Krempel. After graduating from Rufus King High School, he entered the Navy in Springfield MA. Bootcamp was in Bainbridge Md, Airman school in Norman OK and Photography in Pensacola. He spent active duty on the USS Coral Seas in the Mediterranean during the Korean conflict.
Jerold met Claire Elizabeth Smith in New Jersey at a church social and they were engaged on February 14, 1955 and married on October 15, 1955. Jerold had a job with General Electric, starting in Schenectady NY, and moved to Binghamton NY where he was employed as a licensed professional engineer for 41 years. Jerold and Claire raised 5 children. They attended Chenango Bridge Methodist and then the Valley Christian Reformed Church.
Jerold also taught at BOCES basic electronics, was a leader for Explorer Scouts, enjoyed singing with the Clef Club, was a board member for the Tri-Citi Opera, Valley Christian Reformed Church grow group and being a member of the camping groups The Tripouters and the Susquehanna camping club. Jerold and Claire enjoyed camping and traveling.
Jerold is predeceased by his wife, Claire Elizabeth Smith Krempel and his mother and father. His surviving family includes: Cynthia Jane Krempel of Binghamton NY, Janice Lynn Olson and her husband Curtis of Largo Florida, Karen Elizabeth Mott and her husband William of Elmira NY, Keith Edward Krempel of Binghamton NY, and Alistair McGill Krempel and his friend James Steele of Binghamton NY; his grandchildren Sarah Josephine Mott of Jamestown NY and Jocelyn Elizabeth Mott and Aaron Grubb and great grandchildren Sage Anita Collier, Violet Rose and Kaiya Grubb of Eureka CA.
Visiting hours will be at Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street Port Dickinson on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 4 to 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 10am at the Valley Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Kurt Monroe officiating. A graveside service and reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering) or Valley Christian Reformed Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019