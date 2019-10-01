|
Jerold S. Etingoff
Vestal - Jerold Steven Etingoff died in his sleep at age 69 on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Predeceased by his brother Martin Etingoff, father Bernard Etingoff, and mother Florence Etingoff, all of Rochester, NY. Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Galbraith Etingoff; daughter Kim Etingoff and son-in-law Nick Pittman of Somerville, MA; sister-in-law Patricia Galbraith of Nunda, NY; and brother-in-law John (Jack) Galbraith of Sarasota, FL. Jerry worked his entire career in public schools, starting as a guidance counselor and moving into school administration, including as principal of Keshequa Central High School in Nunda, NY, and Maine-Endwell High School. For more than 20 years, Jerry was an active member of the Vestal Central School District community, as a parent, as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services, and serving on the Vestal Dollars for Scholars board and Vestal Board of Education. His retirement from Vestal was brief—he was soon back at work at Barnes and Noble Books. The second time around, retirement stuck and he passed his time watching the Yankees, traveling, and reading. In memory of Jerry, please send donations in his name to Vestal Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 959, Vestal, NY 13851; the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY 13760; or a . The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private in West Lawn Cemetery, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019