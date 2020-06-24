Jerome Ernest Butcher
Bainbridge - Passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 83 after a courageous battle against prostate cancer.
Jerome was born in the Conamore House on Front Street in Bainbridge, NY to the late Eloise P. Butcher and Ernest W. Butcher. He was raised in the town of Bainbridge, and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1956. While in high school, Jerome had many achievements including lettering in Volleyball, Basketball, Baseball, Track and Football. Jerome was also a vital part in many Section IV Championships.
Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army serving from 1956 -1958 as a medic in France, and in the Army Reserves from 1958- 1962. While serving in the Army Reserves, Jerome went to work at American Plastics. He went on to become the plant supervisor at Norwich Shoe Company, and then went into sales for C & M Plastics. Jerome then joined his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Dennis Ruff, as a sales representative in their family business until retirement.
On December 26th, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart and prom queen Sally Adeline Williams. They celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage in December 2019. Jerome was proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He and Sally were their biggest fans, always in the front row cheering them on. Jerome enjoyed being outdoors camping, boating, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved spending time on the St. Lawrence River.
Jerome was predeceased by his parents, Eloise and Ernest Butcher and his brother, William Butcher. Jerome is survived by the LOVE of his life, Sally Butcher, his four children and eleven grandchildren; Connie and Dennis Ruff (James [Elizabeth], Ryan), Bill Butcher and Laura Wade (Ashleigh [Jesse], Christina, Lucas), Kelly and Tim Thompson (Tia, Jenna) and Tammy and Joe Emanuelo (Olivia, Jared).
Jerome was a kind and gentle soul; he had a firm hand and a big heart. Jerome will be forever missed by many but will remain in our hearts, always.
At Jerome's request, there will be no formal funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of his life at 780 Searles Hill Road in Bainbridge NY on August 15, 2020. The celebration will begin at 4pm and be held outside. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Bainbridge - Passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 83 after a courageous battle against prostate cancer.
Jerome was born in the Conamore House on Front Street in Bainbridge, NY to the late Eloise P. Butcher and Ernest W. Butcher. He was raised in the town of Bainbridge, and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1956. While in high school, Jerome had many achievements including lettering in Volleyball, Basketball, Baseball, Track and Football. Jerome was also a vital part in many Section IV Championships.
Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army serving from 1956 -1958 as a medic in France, and in the Army Reserves from 1958- 1962. While serving in the Army Reserves, Jerome went to work at American Plastics. He went on to become the plant supervisor at Norwich Shoe Company, and then went into sales for C & M Plastics. Jerome then joined his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Dennis Ruff, as a sales representative in their family business until retirement.
On December 26th, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart and prom queen Sally Adeline Williams. They celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage in December 2019. Jerome was proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He and Sally were their biggest fans, always in the front row cheering them on. Jerome enjoyed being outdoors camping, boating, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved spending time on the St. Lawrence River.
Jerome was predeceased by his parents, Eloise and Ernest Butcher and his brother, William Butcher. Jerome is survived by the LOVE of his life, Sally Butcher, his four children and eleven grandchildren; Connie and Dennis Ruff (James [Elizabeth], Ryan), Bill Butcher and Laura Wade (Ashleigh [Jesse], Christina, Lucas), Kelly and Tim Thompson (Tia, Jenna) and Tammy and Joe Emanuelo (Olivia, Jared).
Jerome was a kind and gentle soul; he had a firm hand and a big heart. Jerome will be forever missed by many but will remain in our hearts, always.
At Jerome's request, there will be no formal funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of his life at 780 Searles Hill Road in Bainbridge NY on August 15, 2020. The celebration will begin at 4pm and be held outside. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.