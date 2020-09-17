Jerome M. Thomson Sr.



Jerome M. Thomson Sr., 72, a long time resident of Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Elyria Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1948, in Binghamton, New York. Jerome and his wife Peggy moved to Grafton 10 years ago, to be closer to their family. He served in the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976. Jerome obtained his Master's Degree in teaching from East Stroudsburg University. He worked for Blue Ridge High School, where he was a teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director for over 30 years. Jerome enjoyed: Sports, motorcycles, model trains, and RC airplanes. Jerome was a member of the Blue Stone Masons Lodge #338, the North Ridgeville American Legion #717, and the Train Club Association. Jerome is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Peggy Thomson; three children, Teresa Kennedy (Don), Lanette Thomson, and JR Thomson (Lori); four grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Gracelyn, Cara; two brothers, Joe (Diane), Ron (Candee); two sisters-in-laws, Pat, and Lynne (Chris); by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Earl and Grace Thomson; and by his granddaughter, Jordyn.









