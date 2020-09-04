Jerri Lynn Slater
Jerri Lynn Slater received her angel wings on September 1st, 2020. She is predeceased by her step father James Wilbur, her grandparents, and beloved uncle Danny. Jerri is survived by her mother Rena, her four children; Correna, Stevie, Hunter and Howard, her two sisters; NaCole and Roberta, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her loving caring companion Jim. Jerri worked at a few family diners but a good part of her life was being a caregiver here in Broome County. When she wasn't working and caring for others she devoted her life to raising her grandson Clavo Slater. Per Jerri's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clavo Slater at Ugift529.com
, code 82V-30P. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.