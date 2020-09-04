1/1
Jerri Lynn Slater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerri Lynn Slater

Jerri Lynn Slater received her angel wings on September 1st, 2020. She is predeceased by her step father James Wilbur, her grandparents, and beloved uncle Danny. Jerri is survived by her mother Rena, her four children; Correna, Stevie, Hunter and Howard, her two sisters; NaCole and Roberta, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her loving caring companion Jim. Jerri worked at a few family diners but a good part of her life was being a caregiver here in Broome County. When she wasn't working and caring for others she devoted her life to raising her grandson Clavo Slater. Per Jerri's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clavo Slater at Ugift529.com, code 82V-30P. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved