Jerrilyn Ellen (Marano) Winterstein
On Saturday May 2, 2020 in Lexington SC, Jerrilyn Winterstein, loving mother of three children, passed away after a long illness at the age of 75.
Jerrilyn was born on June 9, 1944 in Binghamton NY to Jerry and Zenida Marano. Descendants of Italian immigrants she embraced her heritage and Catholic faith as the second of six children. After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1962, she went on to get married and began raising her family. It was during this period of her life she also became a professional hairdresser owning and operating her in-home beauty shop just like her mother did. She did that for over 20 years developing long lasting relationships with her customers, many who were family and friends. As her children grew older, she went on to have an accomplished career at the NY State Department of Motor Vehicles where she ultimately retired from. She then moved to South Carolina to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Jerrilyn had many passions but among her favorites was cooking. Her specialties included many family recipes and hosting large holiday family gatherings. Over the years she enjoyed going to the cottage, playing cards, going out for coffee and ice cream with relatives and friends, and she probably watched every scary movie ever made…
Jerrilyn was predeceased by her mother Zenida, father Jerry, sister Janice, and grandson William-Christopher. She is survived by the father of her children Tom Winterstein, her three children Tom Jr. (Angie), Dave, and Michelle Winterstein, siblings Marlene (Bob) Williams, Paul (Pat) Marano, Larry (Renee) Marano, and Annette (Dewey) Beagell, grandchildren Tommy, Danny, Katherine, Nicky, JD, and Robby, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia, SC on a date to be determined. Her final resting place will be in her hometown of Binghamton NY at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Jerrilyn Winterstein to the Alzheimer's Association online at https://www.alz.org/ or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
On Saturday May 2, 2020 in Lexington SC, Jerrilyn Winterstein, loving mother of three children, passed away after a long illness at the age of 75.
Jerrilyn was born on June 9, 1944 in Binghamton NY to Jerry and Zenida Marano. Descendants of Italian immigrants she embraced her heritage and Catholic faith as the second of six children. After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1962, she went on to get married and began raising her family. It was during this period of her life she also became a professional hairdresser owning and operating her in-home beauty shop just like her mother did. She did that for over 20 years developing long lasting relationships with her customers, many who were family and friends. As her children grew older, she went on to have an accomplished career at the NY State Department of Motor Vehicles where she ultimately retired from. She then moved to South Carolina to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Jerrilyn had many passions but among her favorites was cooking. Her specialties included many family recipes and hosting large holiday family gatherings. Over the years she enjoyed going to the cottage, playing cards, going out for coffee and ice cream with relatives and friends, and she probably watched every scary movie ever made…
Jerrilyn was predeceased by her mother Zenida, father Jerry, sister Janice, and grandson William-Christopher. She is survived by the father of her children Tom Winterstein, her three children Tom Jr. (Angie), Dave, and Michelle Winterstein, siblings Marlene (Bob) Williams, Paul (Pat) Marano, Larry (Renee) Marano, and Annette (Dewey) Beagell, grandchildren Tommy, Danny, Katherine, Nicky, JD, and Robby, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia, SC on a date to be determined. Her final resting place will be in her hometown of Binghamton NY at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Jerrilyn Winterstein to the Alzheimer's Association online at https://www.alz.org/ or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020.