Jerry A. Pratt
Binghamton - SFC Jerry Allen Pratt (retired) was taken peacefully home to the Lord. His jovial kindness, congeniality, sociability and his endless outward love for his family, friends, and fellow brothers in arms lives on through his surviving family: His loving wife Paulixeny Pratt, his five wonderful children, Tersia Yetter (Roger Dodger), Cynthia Lyons (John Lyons), Christopher Pratt (Joann Pratt), Peter Pratt (Cora Pratt), and Jerry Allen Pratt II, His sisters Belle (Betty) Ellsworth, and Linda Collins, and his Brother Ted Pratt and many amazing Grandchildren: Cassidy, Kevin, Courtney, Chloe, Connor, Preston, Ethan,Tyler, Dominic, Hayden, and Troy. He was predeceased by His Mother Uletta Pratt, and Father Theodore Pratt, and eleven other brothers and sisters, and was loved by many others. Funeral Services for Jerry will be held on Tuesday at 12 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott, with Reverend Kerry Krissel officiating. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest, NY. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Tuesday from 10 AM until Service time at 12 PM. In lieu of floral donations, monetary donations to aid in the cost of funeral services would be greatly, and infinitely appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019