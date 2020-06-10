Jerry Knickerbocker
Binghamton - Jerry Knickerbocker, 78, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 after a recent cardiac illness. Jerry was predeceased by his foster parents, James and Katherine Hurley, in-laws Paul and Helen Kovac, and brother-in-law Greg Kovac. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gwen, sons Grant (Cindy) and Gavin (Jennifer) and granddaughters Rachel, Jill, Kara and Katrina. He is also survived by sister-in-law Donna (Mike) McQueeney, nephews Matthew (Arie) and Ryan, great nephew Maxwell and foster sister Mary Ann Crampton and foster brother Danny Igo.
Jerry worked for the City of Binghamton for 41 years and was a dedicated and compassionate public servant. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus and is a Past Grand Knight for Binghamton Council 206. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Faith, family and friends were most important to him. Jerry enjoyed golfing, photography and spending time at Bradley Brook Lake.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. We hope to have a Celebration of Life when social restrictions are eased, and we can safely gather.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jerry may be made to Mercy House or Catholic Charities Of Binghamton. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street , Johnson City, New York. You may stream the Funeral Mass Live at 12 Noon Thursday June 10th -On You Tube -or follow the Link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktNnMGEHQqQEpHwdAOwfLQ
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.