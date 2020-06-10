Jerry Knickerbocker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Knickerbocker

Binghamton - Jerry Knickerbocker, 78, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 after a recent cardiac illness. Jerry was predeceased by his foster parents, James and Katherine Hurley, in-laws Paul and Helen Kovac, and brother-in-law Greg Kovac. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gwen, sons Grant (Cindy) and Gavin (Jennifer) and granddaughters Rachel, Jill, Kara and Katrina. He is also survived by sister-in-law Donna (Mike) McQueeney, nephews Matthew (Arie) and Ryan, great nephew Maxwell and foster sister Mary Ann Crampton and foster brother Danny Igo.

Jerry worked for the City of Binghamton for 41 years and was a dedicated and compassionate public servant. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus and is a Past Grand Knight for Binghamton Council 206. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Faith, family and friends were most important to him. Jerry enjoyed golfing, photography and spending time at Bradley Brook Lake.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. We hope to have a Celebration of Life when social restrictions are eased, and we can safely gather.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jerry may be made to Mercy House or Catholic Charities Of Binghamton. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street , Johnson City, New York. You may stream the Funeral Mass Live at 12 Noon Thursday June 10th -On You Tube -or follow the Link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktNnMGEHQqQEpHwdAOwfLQ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved