Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Jerry Strohl
Jerry Scott Strohl Obituary
Jerry Scott Strohl

Little Meadows - Jerry Scott Strohl, 64 of Little Meadows, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. Her was born on December 31, 1955 in Binghamton, NY to the late Stanley and Rena (Davis) Strohl.

Scott is survived by his brother, Alan (Gladys) Strohl, his sisters, Helen "Peggy" Hurd, and Connie Strohl, children, Charles Shultz, Jerry, Gemini, Sherry and Daniel, along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and especially his great niece, Presley aka "Peedles". His brother, Terry Strohl predeceased him.

Scott worked in a stone quarry for many years. He enjoyed hunting and mowing lawns.

Per Scott's request, there will be no services. Scott's family will have a quiet service at home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
