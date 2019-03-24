Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
Binghamton - The Reverend Jesse D. Emmons, 76, went home to be in the arms of his Lord, March 19, 2019. Jessie served the Lord throughout his life along with his wife Dorothy. His life was guided by his Thompson Chain Reference Bible.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dorothy, cousin, Hannah Briggs, sisters-in-law, Caroline Woodford and Susan Darling and special friend, Lori Allen.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home with the Reverend Ronald Lake officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Interment will follow services in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Jesse's name may be made to Sunshine Valley Wesleyan Church, 407 Blatchley Road, Windsor, NY 13865. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
